Vernon RCMP attend 287 mental health related calls since January

May 3-9 is Mental Health Week, and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP encourages everyone to look after themselves – and each other.

“As we all try to balance and manage the stress in our lives, it’s important we work collectively to support one another and to promote good mental health in our community. Mental health includes your overall psychological well being, your feelings about yourself and others, as well as your ability to manage your feelings and deal with everyday challenges,” says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

“Our officers (as first responders), are called to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis with increasing frequency.”

Between Jan. 1 and May 1, Vernon police attended 287 calls for service directly related to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis or an interaction primarily driven by a mental health concern.

Terleski says the goal for police, in any intervention, is for a safe resolution of the situaion.

“Police officers, and all first responders, are human and are not immune to the compounding psychological and emotional impact our involvement in these situations has on our health,” says Terleski. “Recognizing this has allowed us to start taking steps to prioritize the psychological health of our employees, to build resilience, and to advocate for the importance of a healthy mind.”

Supt. Shawna Baher says at the Vernon detachment, all employees are encouraged to have regular check-ins with a mental health professional.

“We want them to have someone in place, someone familiar, someone they can trust, should the need arise. All new members to the detachment are assigned a peer-to-peer mentor to ensure they are receiving any support they need and to help them establish good habits early on as they transition into their new career,” said Baher.

“We recognize that while police are often engaged, the solution to mental-health-related issues requires a greater societal response. Look out for each other and do not wait until you are facing a crisis to make your mental health a priority. Developing good, strong, healthy, habits now ensures you will have them in place when you need them most.”

For additional information on resources and programs related to mental health, visit the Canadian Mental Health Association website or Mental Health Week.