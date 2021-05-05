May Victoria Pearl Taylor celebrated her 101st birthday on May 5

Photo: Darren Handschuh On Wednesday, May Victoria Pearl Taylor turned 101 years old.

It was a birthday not even the coronavirus could stop.

The great grandmother celebrated the big day with family at Armoury Park in Vernon with flowers, balloons and, of course, birthday cake.

By her side was her husband of more than 50 years, Marcel Pruden, as well as children and grandchildren.

Born in a small town in Alberta on May 5, 1920, May lived in several parts of BC, but the majority was in the BC Interior.

Granddaughter Sharmay Taylor, said May lived independently with her husband until a month ago when she had to move into a care facility.

Sharmay said they could not let the big day go by without being recognized, so they had a party in the park as having one in her care facility was not allowed due to COVID restrictions.