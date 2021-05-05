Armstrong Regional Co-op to give money to area non-profits and charities

Photo: Contributed Sept. 21 is the annual Fuel Good Day at stations in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm and the Armstrong Regional Co-op will be donating 10 cents from every litre sold that day to local charities.

Everyone knows gas stations are good at taking money, but the Armstrong Regional Co-op is turning the tables by giving money away.

Sept. 21 is the annual Fuel Good Day at stations in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm and the Co-op will be donating 10 cents from every litre sold that day to local charities.

Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager, said they are now taking applications from non-profits and charitable groups from each region.

Keis said a charity or non-profit will be selected for each region a gas bar is located in.

Groups can apply online and the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. May 31.

But there are ways people can help their charity of choice year round.

“We encourage all local non-profits and charities to sign up for an Armstrong Regional Co-op membership. For just $10 your organization can setup a lifetime membership number with the Armstrong Regional Co-op,” said Keis, explaining that number can and should be shared with everyone that supports your organization.

“When people use this number at any of our gas bars, or at our new ARC Liquor location in Vernon BC those purchases will be tracked and a cheque will be made payable to your organization based on the percentage determined by our board of directors at the end of our fiscal year,” he said.

The patronage cheques are typically issued in late April, early May every year.

Sign up at any Regional Co-op or the ARC Liquor store.