The North-South travel corridor for transit, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians is completed

The City of Vernon announced the completion of a new North-South travel corridor for transit, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The 29th and 30th Street Transportation Corridor spans from the Village Green Shopping Centre to Polson Park and is intended to reduce pressure on 27th Street and Highway 97.

“This is a big day for our community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“More than a decade of careful and thoughtful planning, design and development have gone into making this critical transportation corridor possible. I am proud to see this project come to fruition. Not only will it help move residents through our community, but it will also help visitors explore Vernon more easily, and provide greater access to shopping, accommodations, and local attractions year-round.”

The final phase of the project began in 2019, with a new road and multi-use path being constructed through the former Civic Arena site and the development of a double roundabout intersection on 39th Avenue.

An upgraded railway crossing is also included in the new intersection.

One final portion of the new intersection will be completed later this year, with an upgrade to the railway crossing warning system. The delay is due to supply chain issues. In the meantime, temporary modifications have been made to improve safety until the railway crossing upgrade can be completed.

This $5.8 million project was funded jointly by the City of Vernon Development Cost Charges, Sanitary Utility Funding, Greater Vernon Water, ICBC Road Improvement Program grants ($116,900), and a Federal Gas Tax Infrastructure grant ($2.39 million).

The city reminds people to refresh themselves on how to navigate roundabouts.