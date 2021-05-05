Red Dress Day marks another year since women went missing in the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Five years have passed since women began going missing in the rural North Okanagan.

And, as Canada marks another National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, there has yet to be closure for the families of Nicole Bell, Deanna Wertz, Ashley Simpson and Caitlin Potts.

All four women went missing in the area between Enderby, Silver Creek and Sicamous.

May 5, also known as Red Dress Day, celebrates the memory of the more than 1,000 missing women in Canada. It started in 2010, with the bright dresses often seen hanging in doorways and windows as a visual reminder.

Between 2001 to 2015, Statistics Canada reports the homicide rate for Indigenous women was nearly six times higher than that of non-Indigenous women.

Caitlin Potts went missing from the Enderby area in February, 2016.

She has not been heard from since making contact with friends on social media Feb. 26 that year.

The 27-year-old First Nations woman was reported missing March 1, 2016.

Ashley Simpson, 31, disappeared on April 28, 2016. She lived in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek.

Life "changed that day that someone took her, five years of pain and anguish, five years of hope and praying five years of searching for the answers but still nothing," her father, John Simpson, posted on Facebook.

On July 22, 2016, 46-year-old Deanna Mildred Wertz was reported missing from the Enderby area.

Shortly after her disappearance, police searched eight square kilometres by land and air, focusing on the Yankee Flats area.

Wertz was an experienced hiker, and investigators appealed to anyone who may have been travelling off-road near Yankee Flats on the morning of July 19.

Nicole Bell, 31, was reported missing Sept. 7, 2017 from the Sicamous area.

Her mother, Jane Aubertin, travelled from Calgary to join a rally at the Vernon courthouse last month for the missing women.

The only publicized break in the missing women cases came in October 2017, when the remains of Vernon teen Traci Genereaux were found on a Salmon River Road farm following an extensive police investigation.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 that year.

Police called her death suspicious, but no charges have been filed in the case.