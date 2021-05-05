Enderby Farmers Market to take over city's downtown

Photo: Enderby Farmers Market

Downtown Enderby will block vehicle traffic for this year's farmers market.

The plan is to close Cliff Avenue and Belvedere Street on Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the market.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon, starting this Friday, continuing until Oct. 22.

“The organizer of the market polled all the affected businesses. There was strong support, but there were some businesses who were opposed and had a couple concerns,” says Tate Bengtson, the city's chief administrative officer.

Bengtson says of 30 businesses surveyed, 28 were in support of the markets.

Mayor Greg McCune says it's a good way to get people outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community overall is pretty excited over the opportunity, and there will be COVID guidelines and safety measures,” said McCune. “The farmers market has built a pretty good case. They operated last year with no problems, and it’s a pretty popular event.”

With the closure of downtown Enderby, it will allow people to ride their bikes and walk more, and McCune says it will promote exercise.