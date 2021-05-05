Staff Sgt. Steven Mancini to command rural policing in the North Okanagan

Photo: RCMP

Rural policing in the North Okanagan has a new top cop.

Staff Sgt. Steven Mancini has been promoted to commander of day-to-day rural policing operations for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Mancini joined the RCMP in 2002 and has served communities in his home province of Manitoba as well as B.C., where he most recently served as detachment commander in Uclulet. He joined the Vernon detachment in March, after being promoted to his current rank.

Working out of the Enderby office, Mancini will supervise policing operations in Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen.

Developing close ties through community-based policing, and listening to and engaging residents to identify concerns is a priority, says Mancini.

"My goal is to collectively establish and implement policing priorities that will address the concerns and needs of our communities."

He looks forward to serving the North Okanagan.

"My wife and I were looking for a place that we could settle into and raise our kids," says Mancini. "We have always loved visiting the Okanagan and we're excited about the possibility of living here long term. I want to build on, and maintain, the already strong relationships the RCMP have with members of our communities, and to ensure the citizens of the North Okanagan receive the best policing service possible."