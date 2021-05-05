Tanker truck goes off Highway 97 at Hospital Hill in Vernon

Photo: Victoria Femia

A tanker truck has gone off Highway 97 at the top of Hospital Hill in Vernon.

The dual tanker semi went off the highway shortly after 9 a.m., at the bend where the highway passes the Vernon Army Cadet Camp.

The big rig is completely off the highway, down in the ditch beside the cadet camp.

Multiple police and fire units are on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The semi has the name Cascade Carriers on the door.

Northbound traffic is reduced to a single lane, with minor delays.

The tanker is not believed to be leaking any fluids.

– with files from Victoria Femia