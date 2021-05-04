Brief flurry of snow quickly made way for sunny skies

Photo: Facebook There was a brief snow flurry at the Star today.

Mother Nature seems a little confused.

There was a snow flurry at SilverStar Mountain Resort today.

But fear not summer seekers, the snow fall was brief and the winter snow on the North Okanagan ski hill is rapidly melting.

And it would seem people can't wait to jump on their bikes and take to the numerous trails at the Star.

According to their website, down hill and enduro summer passes have sold out, but there are still some cross-country passes available.

Gondola sight seeing and hiking passes are also still available.

Pet passes can also be purchased with all proceeds being donated to the local BC SPCA.