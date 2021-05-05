GoByBike Week just around the corner, offers great prizes

Photo: Contributed

Bike to Work Week has a new name this year – and some great prizes.

Under the new handle GoByBike Week, activities will take place May 31 to June 6 across B.C.

With the countdown on, now is the time to assemble your team.

You could win a $1,000 credit to a local bike shop of your choice by registering at www.GoByBikeBC.ca and committing to ride your bike at least once that week.

Last year, 1,788 local riders took to the streets of Vernon and pedalled more than 67,000 kilometres.

Provincial prizes include a cycling adventure for two to the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia.

Any bike ride counts, and it doesn't have to be to work.

Enter the prize draw at exodustravels.com.

The grand prize trip package includes hotel accommodations, a local leader and planned routes and itineraries, with support vehicles to follow. It does not include airfare, however.

There are also numerous gift cards, T-shirts and bike gear to be won.