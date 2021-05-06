Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors looking for new members

Photo: Okanagan Rail Trail Society

With warmer spring weather upon us, the Okanagan Rail Trail is busier than ever.

But, when you're out there, keep an eye out for the yellow vests.

"When you see these bright vests and smiling faces along the rail trail, give a wave to the volunteer trail ambassadors," the Okanagan Rail Trail Society said on its Facebook page, along with a photo of the crew.

"They know a lot about the trail and love to share their enthusiasm," the society writes.

And, if you want to know more about where you're riding or hiking, the ambassadors will also be carrying copies of the new trail map/brochure, while supplies last.

The group is also looking for new members.

If you would like to know more about the trail ambassador program, or join the next training session on May 10, email: [email protected].