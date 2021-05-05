Vernon-based Snowflakes can be seen flying in formation above the Okanagan

They're easy to spot at they fly in formation above the Okanagan.

They're the Snowflakes, and they are based out of Vernon Airport.

A flight this week included nine planes, but the group has had as many as 11 in fly in formation in the past.

John Swallow leads the group and has been part of the Snowflakes – a play on words from the world-renowned Canadian Snowbirds – since 2004.

While their name may be a tip of the hat to the Canadian Armed Forces' Snowbirds, their flying is not nearly as elaborate.

“Most of our stuff is just level, three- and four-plane formations,” says Swallow, adding the pilots come from a diverse background, ranging from the Royal Canadian Air Force to commercial pilots, and civilian pilots who just want to have some fun.

“It's for our enjoyment, actually. We are not doing it for anybody else. For the guys who don't have airforce experience, up until now, they had not done anything like this,” said Swallow, himself a former member of the RCAF.

And while the pilots aren't flying with the goal of putting on a show, they have earned a lot of attention from those of us on the ground.

Numerous posts on social media praise them for their skill and thank them for the exhibition they put on.

Swallow says the response has been positive.

“We are glad for that. We are not doing it for their benefit, as such, but we are quite pleased they enjoy what we do,” he said.

For a more in depth look at the Snowflakes, check out this edition of Hello Okanagan.