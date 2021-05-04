Have a Heart Radiothon to support Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Contributed

Radiothon time is just around the corner in Vernon.

For 18 years the Have a Heart Radiothon has supported the Women’s and Children’s Health Services Unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

This year’s 12-hour event on May 27 will support the purchase of priority equipment for newborn babies and their moms.

The on-air fundraiser runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pure Country 105.7.

“In some way shape or form, every mom and baby in our care will use the pieces of equipment we are fundraising for this year,” says Kristen Megyesi, interim manager of clinical operations, women’s and children’s health services at VJH.

“Our panda warmers, which are designed to support the health of a baby after delivery, are approximately 15 years old and need to be replaced. Two additional items also in need of upgrades are the fetal heart monitors and wireless patient modules. These pieces enable staff to continually evaluate the fetal heart rate pattern during labour and to monitor a mother’s heart rate and contractions.”

Kate McBrearty, executive director of the VJH Foundation adds: “Despite the pandemic, babies are being born, equipment needs to be replaced, and new technologies are giving VJH staff opportunities to provide even better care to newborns and mothers in our community."

Residents can donate by phone at 250-558-1362 or online at vjhfoundation.org/radiothon.