Coldstream's Highlands golf course for sale at $1.7 million

Photo: Re/Max

A Coldstream golf course is up for sale.

The Highlands on Buchanan Road is listed at $1,699,900 by realtor Maria Besso of Re/Max.

The course, built in 2000, has closed as the owners seek retirement.

The short-game nine-hole course overlooks the Coldstream Valley and was designed by Terry Woodland.

It sits on 15.11 acres, and the listing includes all facilities, equipment, and three buildings, including a 2,314-square-foot home with in-ground pool.

"Work six months, take six months off," the listing boasts.

Also included are an 1,840-square-foot clubhouse and 49-seat restaurant with 80-seat patio, and equipment shed with all equipment included.

The listing proposes the property may also suit well for a winery, vineyard or cidery with its south-facing slopes.