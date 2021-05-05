CN Rail working with Coldstream officials after noise complaints about idling trains at Pinnacle Pellet Plant in Lavington

Photo: Contributed

Lavington is known as a quiet community 10 minutes from Vernon.

But, for some residents, the harmonious sounds of nature are being overpowered by the thrum of diesel engines idling for hours on end.

There have been complaints from residents about CN Rail trains idling at the Pinnacle Pellet Plant.

Area politicians are aware of the problem, and so is CN Rail.

An email from a company spokesperson says the corporation is working with elected officials on the matter.

“CN strives to be a considerate neighbour and does its best to minimize the inconvenience to its neighbours. In that regard, we have been in touch with elected officials for the District of Coldstream on this subject,” said Mathieu Gaudreault, CN Rail senior advisor.

“Our local operations department is sensitive to the fact that there are residences in close proximity to the tracks. Our crews are following instruction to park as far away as possible from homes.”

But, Gaudreault said road crossings in the area and the configuration of the pellet plant are such that, sometimes, keeping distance from homes is difficult to achieve.

The engines themselves also present a challenge in this situation.

“It is important to note that locomotives are not designed to be turned on and off in the same way as an automobile. The engines cannot be shut down in order to maintain important safety functions such as air pressure for the brake system, battery power and to provide heating or cooling for the crew,” said Gaudreault.