Strange-looking white bug with six legs an Okanagan mystery

Photo: Ashley Driegen

It's time for another round of Name That Insect.

As spring heats things up, creepy crawlies are returning to a home or garden near you.

The Okanagan has a diverse population of birds, furred critters and insects – lots of insects. And they never fail to pique residents' curiosity – as well as fears.

Some are pretty standard bug fare – but, once in a while, a creeping, crawling or flying creature will be found that is not so easy to identify.

Such was the case when Ashley Driegen posted this picture of an odd-looking insect to the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page.

The white bug with six legs generated some discussion about what the creepy crawly is, but so far there's no definitive conclusion.

What do you think it is?

Send us an an email to [email protected] with your thoughts.