Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Sean Ling-Allen

Photo: Contributed Sean Ling-Allen

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is bringing a unique performance to a computer near you.

Aleatoric Solo No. 3 is collaboration of contemporary dance performed by Sean Ling-Allen and technical ingenuity, broadcast online from the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre through May 9.

Fans of the centre's recent FOCUS series and currently streaming bi-weekly follow-up, B-Sides, will be intrigued by the artistic and technical achievement of a performer synchronizing with a recorded musical performance projected on a big screen.

Ling-Allen performs Aleatoric Solo No. 3, choreographed by Canadian dance icon Peggy Baker, a powerful dance performance recorded at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and set to music improvised and recorded halfway across the world by John Kameel Farah, in Germany.

Ling-Allen has had a 25-year career as a professional dancer, performing with the Alberta Ballet and Toronto Dance Theatre, as well as Peggy Baker Dance Projects.

First created in Toronto as a duet, Baker had her dancers develop a piece inspired by their past works with her. The entire piece including music, dance and lighting features a distinctive element of improvisation.

Composer John Kameel Farah was brought into the project in Toronto, performing live on stage, with his score comprised of ideas improvised while Sean Ling-Allen danced.

They developed an understanding of each other that shows in the performance.

For more information, to go ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).