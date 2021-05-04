Intruder arrested by Vernon RCMP after scaling balcony, entering building

Photo: Google Maps

A 27-year old Lake Country man is in police custody after his escape was foiled.



After a brief game of cat and mouse, Vernon RCMP say they arrested a man who broke into a residential building Saturday night.



About 7:30 p.m., police were called to a break and enter in progress at a residential building on Gateby Place, where an unknown man had gained entry to a private patio.

Residents informed officers that the suspect scaled a balcony to the second floor and made his way inside the building and up to the eighth floor.

As police continued their search, an officer outside spotted the suspect exiting through a back door.

The man tried to flee on foot, but was arrested without incident.



Police continue to investigate the incident.