Cougar captured after sightings reported in Grandview area of Lumby

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

A cougar that has been prowling a Lumby neighbourhood has reportedly been trapped.

Residents on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook group report conservation officers setting a live trap Monday night, and successfully captured the juvenile cougar for relocation.

Saddleview resident Dan McKenny says the young wildcat has killed at least one pet in the neighbourhood.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Lumby residents are on alert after several cougar sightings in the Grandview-Saddleview area.

Dustin Leclerc posted a heads up in the Around the Block Lumby Facebook group after seeing the wildcat early Monday.

"I just had a big cougar at my front door on Grandview," he wrote.

"Scared the crap out of me. And there's a big pile of orange hair on the ground in front of my house, so maybe he got someone's pet?"

Leclerc said he saw the big cat about 6:30 a.m., as he was leaving for work.

Russell Shaw commented that the animals has been seen "running around for a couple weeks now ... seen it twice already in my yard, chasing cats for a easy meal."

Several members recommended calling the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Kyla Hamilton suggested: "One way to scare them (is to) set the panic alarm off on your car."

Wildlife is nothing new in Lumby, especially in the more rural areas of the village.

"We lived on Mountain View for 21 years, and always had deer, moose, bear, cougar and small critters pass through. It’s just the area," wrote resident Jo-Ann Wallace.

Earlier this month, there was also a cougar sighting in the Whitevale Road area.