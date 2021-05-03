Pretrial conference in Curtis Sagmoen assault case set for June 10

Photo: Jon Manchester

A notorious North Okanagan man charged with assaulting a police officer will face a pretrial conference next month.

The conference was set Monday for June 10 in the case of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms a trial date will be set after that.

Sagmoen's lawyer, Lisa Helps, previously said in Vernon court that the trial is expected to take five days and that she is challenging the charge on Charter grounds.

The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 29, 2020, when police executed a search warrant at Sagmoen's parent's Salmon River Road property, where he currently lives.

The farm has been the focus of police attention on several occasions.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Sagmoen was convicted of assault causing bodily harm after running over a sex trade worker with a quad on the property.

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine. He was released the same day due to time served.

Traci Genereaux's remains were discovered on the farm in October 2017. While police have called her death suspicious, no one has been charged.

Recently, someone spray painted a warning to sex trade workers on Salmon River Road, not far from the farm.