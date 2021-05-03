School trustee byelection set in Vernon following passing of Mollie Bono

Photo: File photo

A byelection has been called to replace a Vernon school trustee who died earlier this year.

School District 22 has called the byelection for May 29 for the balance of a four-year term expiring November in 2022.

Four candidates have put their names forward: Jenelle Brewer, Philipp Gruner, Julie Melanson, and Christie Tujik.

The successful candidate will fill the board seat left vacant by the passing of Mollie Bono.

Voting will take place at the School District 22 offices on 15th Street, as will advance voting on May 19 and 26.

Voters must be 18 years of age or older on voting day, a Canadian citizen, a resident of B.C. for at least six months, or own property in the jurisdiction.

Electors must produce two pieces of identification at the poll.

Brewer's LinkedIn page lists her as operations manager at OKIB Management Services.

Gruner, meanwhile, is CEO at the Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society.

Melanson, is a marketing and PR specialist in digital technology and destination marketing.

Tujik is the district parent advisory council representative for Beairsto Elementary.