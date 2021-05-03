$12.9-million Coldstream up for auction with no reserve

Photo: Engel & Volkers

A stunning mansion with commanding lake and valley views of the North Okanagan is up for auction with no reserve.

The 16,000-square-foot home at 133 Ravine Dr. in Coldstream is listed at $12,999,999, by Engel & Volkers Okanagan, so don't expect to get it for a steal.

Engel & Volkers' online payment calculator estimates you'd need to dig deep if the swanky digs go for the asking price.

How do mortgage payments of $46,701 per month on a 30-year fixed mortgage at 3.5% interest sound? That's with a 20% downpayment, of course.

But, who doesn't like to dream about scooping up such a dream property for peanuts?

To fuel your dreams, here are few more details:

The home is currently available for showings, with bidding via Concierge Auctions June 10-15.

"You will find this private family estate perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbias No. 1 wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley," the listing reads.

"Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for 45.

"Marvel at the world-class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Curl up for hot cocoa by the stone fireplace to enjoy the sunset reflecting off the lakes."

The home boasts Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. It has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and sits on a five-acre estate.