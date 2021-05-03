2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival cancelled for second year

Photo: Funtastic Society 2019 Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival

Vernon's Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled for a second year.

The Funtastic Sports Society made the announcement on its Facebook page, Monday.

The event, which typically attracts thousands of people from across B.C. was to be held 1-4, but was cancelled due to the "uncertainty of COVID-19."

"It is a decision that no one wants to make. We tried to hold off as long as we could, but under the current circumstances, it’s the right decision the board had to make for the safety of everyone and the community," said president Darcy Sochan.

"We all look forward to hosting the event next year and seeing everyone again," he added.

Funtastic will still hold its raffle draw on July 3, and the community grant program will be open for applications in June.

The society’s mission is to give back to the community through sport, and it has done so for the past 36 years.

Up to $30,000 will be given to local non-profit sports organizations and to enhance the current ball fields on the Dept. of National Defence grounds.

All teams that had already registered will be contacted and have the opportunity to early register for 2022.

Satellite Funtastic events Port Alberni and Enderby will also be cancelled.

The society plans on coming back next year, with dates set for June 30 to July, 2022.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on their website.