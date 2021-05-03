Extra week of fun added to Vernon chamber's Mission Possible campaign

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has extended its Mission Possible shop local campaign with an additional week.

"Secret agents have had their mission extended to recruit more operatives and to support Greater Vernon businesses and non-profits," the chamber says in a press release.

The campaign was scheduled to end May 2 after a four-week run, but will now continue until 11:59 p.m. May 9.

“The life of a spy is one of uncertainty and curve balls, and we wanted to keep our super sleuths on their toes and ready to ramp up manoeuvres that highlight the importance of local businesses and non-profits to our community,” says chamber manager Dan Proulx.

All of the tasks from the previous four weeks are open to pursue during the surprise last week.

The Ultimate Staycation grand prize includes: a two-night staycation at Sparkling Hill Resort, a round of golf at The Rise, dinner at Marten Brewing, a wine tour with Mojo Tours, and world of whisky tasting at Okanagan Spirits.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response ... but we know there are so many more people who want to do their part for Greater Vernon. This covert operation of infiltrating businesses, gathering intelligence and solving clues is a fun way of showing your community pride,” said Proulx.

The tasks for each week can be found on the chamber website.

The more weekly tasks you complete, the more opportunities you have to win.