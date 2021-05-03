Police confirm late-night assault on teen near W.L. Seaton school

Photo: RCMP

A youth was reportedly assaulted and robbed in the area of Vernon's W.L. Seaton Secondary School over the weekend.

RCMP confirm they responded to the area about 2 a.m. Saturday.

"At approximately 2 a.m. ... a member of the public called police after they came across an injured youth, believed to have been assaulted in the 2700 block of 41st Avenue, in Vernon," says RCMP spokesperson Const Chris Terleski.

The youth was taken by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended the scene, and police are conducting an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the person's injuries," adds Terleski.