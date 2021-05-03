69-year-old Vernon man runs marathon

Bruce Andrews is proof that age is, in fact, just a number.

Andrews wanted to run another marathon before he turned 70 years old in October, and he did just that.

On Sunday, he ran a total of 26.2 miles in approximately four-and-a-half hours.

Andrews started his run at 7 a.m. from Foothills Drive and met his wife, Linda, and friends at the finish line.

A friend of Andrews, Chelsey Ingbrigston says Andrews likes to map out his routes to see what the nicest trail would be for him to take on.

Ingbrigston said this marathon is Andrews' fourth. His last one was 15 years ago. During that effort he "hit a wall" and stopped half way through, but 15 years later he's "happy" that the was able to complete it.

Since December, Andrews ran about 1,100 kilometres to prepare for this marathon.

Andrews' route took him through Polson Park to Kal Lake Road and then then onto the Rail Trail.

"I hope that people pick up on this and use it as a little bit of a motivational incentive and to treat themselves well health wise," he said.