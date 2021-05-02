A riderless horse, saddled up was found roaming around Kal Park alone, wet and spooked

Photo: pixabay

A horse with a saddle was found roaming around the Kal Park area alone Sunday morning, spooked and soaking wet.

Stan Heunis was biking up a hill at Kal Park around 11 a.m. when he came across the horse.

“I heard a horse behind me, so I looked around. It was loose with a saddle and it was soaking wet and it looked a bit spooked,” said Heunis.

Heunis said the horse ran past him, which led him to follow it for almost two kilometres, while keeping his distance to not spook the horse more than it already was.

Once Heunis managed to get to the horse he stayed with it, kept it in the shade and he waited with it for about an hour until RCMP came.

A neighbour in the area, who was mowing his lawn, came out to Heunis and the horse with a bucket of water for the horse, as well as water for Heunis.

When the RCMP arrived they were able to track down the owner of the horse using a set of keys with a gym membership that was found in the saddle.

According to Heunis, the owner mentioned “they were swimming with the horse,” which led to the horse getting loose.