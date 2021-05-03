Okanagan residents running 50 km for mental health

Photo: Contributed Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb are gearing up to run 50 kilometres next weekend.

On May 8, Garant and Teichroeb will run more than a marathon along the rail trail from Vernon to Kelowna to raise money and awareness for mental health.

They have been training for four months and it’s finally almost time to turn all that hard work into something great.

“It takes a lot of time running, a lot of mental fortitude to push through injuries,” Teichroeb told Castanet.

Garant and Teichroeb will be starting at the tip of Kalamalka Lake at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Teichroeb predicts the marathon should take them about five hours before they reach Kelowna. Their wives will be following along in a vehicle.

They have started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $5,000 and they’ve surpassed that goal with $5,263 as of Sunday afternoon.

“The timing of this fundraiser is relevant to the times we face today, as mental health has been on a steady decline from the social isolation of COVID-19,” said the GoFundMe page.

“Not only that, on an average year, one in four Canadians struggle with mental health issues during their lifetime.”

Garant’s wife works as a nurse in mental health and substance use and has seen first hand the difference awareness, understanding, and empathy can have on an individual who is struggling with mental health.

Teichroeb’s passion for mental health comes from his wife's experience with PTSD.



“We got so much love and support, people we didn’t even know reached out which was nice and a lot of people sharing their stories which is really important to end the stigma,” said Teichroeb.