Vernon  

Moped Rider hit by an SUV in front of Vernon police station

Moped, SUV collide

A rider on a moped was struck in Vernon on Saturday night by an SUV, knocked off their scooter by the driver.

Andrew Ryckman spotted the paramedics attending to one person on a stretcher when he drove past.

The incident occurred on the corner of 35 avenue and 31 Street, in front of a BC ambulance service station and the Vernon police detachment.

First responders are on scene and the severity of any injuries is not known at this time.

