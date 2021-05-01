Kal Park Scotch Thistle Slicing Party being held Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Photo: Contributed Scotch thistles are much easier to remove when they are this size, than when they have grown.

Everyone is being invited to tackle a thorny issue in Kal Lake Provincial Park.

Scotch thistle are considered noxious under the BC Weed Control Act, and are a major concern in the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap regions. If left unchecked, it can take over large swaths of land.

Simone Runyan and Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park are tackling the weeds head on Sunday with the Kal Park Scotch Thistle Slicing Party.

Volunteers will gather at the red gate at 9 a.m. and spend the next two hour ridding the park of the pesky plant.

“Scotch thistles grow to be huge and spiny, but right now, they are small and easy to remove. Large stands in Kal Park could interfere with recreation, transform the appearance of grasslands, and even prevent wildlife from moving freely. Join us to keep them out of Kal Park,” Runyan said in a Facebook post.

In early spring, Scotch thistles are small (in the rosette stage) and can easily be dispatched by slicing the top of the taproot an inch below the leaves. The leaves are then turned over to desiccate and the soil patted back down.

People are asked to bring a ditching shovel, a regular shovel or a spade, gardening gloves, water, snacks, sunscreen and other items pertaining to the task at hand.

Boots are also recommended.

All Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Working groups will not exceed 10 people with physical distancing measures in place and participants are asked to have masks available in case they are required.

Robyn Hooper with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, said thistles are a tough plant and once they get established, they are difficult to get rid of.

Hooper said the plants can either be removed physically – cutting them down and digging out the roots – or by using herbicides to kill the plant.

“Mowing alone isn't recommended because you have to get out that tap root,” she said. “Plants can regrow from severed roots and cut stems still may produce viable seed.”

The plants can compete with desirable native species and can reduce wildlife habitat.

Hooper said once an infestation occurs, it often becomes a matter of controlling their spread, than eradicating them from an area.