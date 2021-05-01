Splatsin gets nearly $3 million for 10-unit housing project

Photo: Contributed Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian

More housing will be available to First Nations in the North Okanagan.

Splatsin have received $2,975,500 from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation to develop a 10-unit housing complex under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Program.

The development will house Splatsin families wanting to stay in, or return to, the community.

“We have not built homes in our community for over 20 years and our population continues to grow,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian. “Homes are critical to the health and wellbeing of members of Splatsin.”

The development is being built on Lassertie Drive on the community’s Indian Reserve #2 adjacent to Enderby.

There will be three and four-bedroom and two-bathroom units.

“Many community members are unable to come back to their community due to no available housing. There are also several families in an over-crowding situation on-reserve, and this will help relieve that stress for them,” said Christian.

Although the 10-unit development is a positive change for the Nation, more is needed.

Splatsin’s Housing Department noted there are approximately 30 families on a list to receive on-reserve housing.

The modular units will be built at a production plant throughout the summer and installed in September for a move-in date sometime in the fall.

Band members with questions about the project or about the construction site itself can contact the Housing and Facilities Manager, David King, at 250-838-6496 ext. 814 or by email at [email protected].