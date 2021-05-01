Footage of Canadian Forces Parachute team the Sky Hawks from 25 years ago

This week's blast from the past takes place high above Vernon.

Okanagan historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and while some may think video from 1996 is not vintage, it was a quarter of a century ago.

Arseneault has unearthed actual video footage of renowned Canadian sky dive team the Sky Hawks.

“The Canadian Forces Parachute Team, the Sky Hawks have jumped at Vernon Military Camp many times since the 1970s,” said Arseneault. “Unfortunately, due to the pandemic the team will not be performing this year. However here's a look back 25 years ago to the team's performance, with a different perspective...from onboard their aircraft.”

Arseneault encourages people to add their comments to his Youtube page.

While Arsenault has a very extensive collection of black and white footage, he is always looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]