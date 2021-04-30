Science Odyssey Week begins May 1

Okanagan residents are being encouraged to learn more about how science plays a significant role in their daily lives.

Science Odyssey Week runs from May 1-16 and a full range of activities that will create awareness about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We believe Science Odyssey Week is a tremendous opportunity for residents of all ages to learn more about STEM and to connect with the resources available in the Okanagan,” said Dione Chambers, executive director of the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon.

Science Odyssey Week activities range from at-home science experiments, STEM scavenger hunts, virtual science fair, living library, networking with scientists and more.

Activities range daily and are available for all age groups.

“STEM is critical to everything we do, from the home and school, to the workplace, and out in the community,” said Tobias Blaskovits, Central Okanagan Public Schools District STEM Learning Consultant, and a member of Symbiosis Okanagan.

A full event calendar for the Okanagan can be found online.

A full list of activities for Science Odyssey week across Canada can be found by clicking here.