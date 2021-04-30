Vernon RCMP arrest three more people in suspected dial-a-dope operation

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP have made more arrests in a months-long drug investigation.

The ongoing investigation into drug activity in the city led to additional arrests and drug seizures after police executed a search warrant at a Vernon residence on Wednesday.

Const. Chris Terleski said the probe originated from events on Jan. 22, when members of Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit arrested a 44-year old woman and 27-year old man for their suspected involvement in a dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation.

“The arrests led to the seizure of numerous small packages of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia,” said Terleski.

The suspects were released at the time pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police continued their investigation into the drug-trafficking group which, on April 28, culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 4600 block of 20th Street.

Three occupants of the residence were arrested, a 24-year old man, a 27-year old man, and a 31-year old woman.

Terleski said the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of what is suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Canadian currency and other items related to drug trafficking were also seized by investigators.

“Targeting beyond the street level dealer is an important step toward impacting drug trafficking groups and contributing to the Vernon RCMP priority of enhancing public safety,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

The three suspects have since been released, and following a thorough investigation, police will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of any charges.