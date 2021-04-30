BC Pharmacy Association has list of local pharmacies with AstraZeneca vaccines

Photo: Contributed

More COVID vaccines are available in Vernon.

As of April 29, anyone born 1991 or earlier is eligible to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine at a community pharmacy in B.C.

Specifically, for the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccines, the minimum age for vaccine receipt is based on year of birth for 1991 i.e., the vaccine may be offered to individuals who are currently 29, but will be turning 30 within the calendar year, per BC Government recommendations.

According to bcpharmacy.ca, vaccines are available at:

Freshco Pharmacy, 3417 30th Ave.

Hogarth's Clinic Pharmacy, 102 - 3310 - 32nd Ave.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 5001 Anderson Way\

London Drugs, #700 - 4400 - 32nd St.

Nolan's Pharmasave, 3101 30th Ave.

Safeway Pharmacy, 4300 32nd St.

Save On Foods Pharmacy, 4900 27th St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 4376 - 27 St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Polson Mall

SterlingRX Pharmacy, 102-3210 25 Ave.

For more information on vaccines, visit the Interior Health website.