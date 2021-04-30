Vernon RCMP are concerned about the well being of Mathew Miles

Photo: RCMP Mathew Miles, 25, was last seen in Vernon on April 29 at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Sicamous man.

Mathew Miles, 25, was last seen in Vernon on April 29 at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Miles is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, 161 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Mathew Miles’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).