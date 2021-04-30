Vernon RCMP are searching for Ravin Dugas

Photo: RCMP Ravin Blair Dugas, 27, is wanted by police for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and assault with a weapon.

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a wanted man.

Ravin Blair Dugas, 27, is wanted by police for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and assault with a weapon.

Const. Chris Terleski said efforts to locate Dugas have so far been unsuccessful and police are turning to the public for help in finding him.

Dugas is described as 6-feet tall, 144 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Dugas is asked to contact local RCMP.

To remain anonymous by call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leave a tip online.