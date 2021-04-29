Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre B-Sides presents online performances from local talent

Photo: Facebook Melina Schein

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) continues to present local talent with the FOCUS Online Series “B-Sides.”

Featuring North Okanagan opera singer Melina Schein, jazz duo Gerry Sholomenko and Neil Fraser and ballroom dancers Heather and Jens.

The FOCUS Online Series garnered more than 4,000 views and has been praised by online audiences and industry professionals for its quality and high level of technical production.

The B-SIDES launched April 15, with a collection of performances featuring local established and emerging artists.

“We had so many great records that we just had to release more episodes,” says Artistic Director Erin Kennedy.

“When COVID kiboshed my performance career, I didn’t know when I’d see the stage again. The arts have been one of the hardest-hit industries and we still can’t see the light,” said Schein. “I’m so grateful to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre for creating work for performers during these unprecedented times and offering a beautiful opportunity to make art again. Spending the afternoon performing/recording filled my cup and helped me to remember where my heart is and why I do what I do.”

Schein, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, grew up in New York City and received her undergraduate training at The Juilliard School in voice and piano accompaniment, beginning at age 16. Prior to that, her vocal and performance study began at the age of nine at the Manhattan School of Music Preparatory Division, and she was a member of the New York City Opera Children’s Chorus and the Metropolitan Opera Children’s Chorale.

Jazz duo Gerry Sholomenko and Neil Fraser, perform an original work written by Fraser titled “Queen’s Cup.”

Fraser is one of Vernon Jazz Club’s more popular and revered local musicians. The duo performed a series of songs together during their recording at VDPAC, leaving the tech crew in awe of their musical talents.

B2 airs online until midnight, Sunday, May 2.

To view is free, but donations gratefully accepted.

Go to ticketseller.ca for links and streaming details.