RDNO wants people to stop using one-pound, single-use propane cylinders

The RDNO wants people to know bigger is better.

Regional District of North Okanagan officials are encouraging people to stop using one-pound, single-use propane cylinders.

The move would save people money, conserve resources and result in less hazardous waste.

As an incentive to stop using non-reusable propane cylinders, the RDNO is offering residents a rebate of up to $25 on the purchase of a propane tank adapter hose from a local retailer.

“A propane tank adapter hose makes it possible to connect refillable propane tanks to most tabletop gas stoves, grills and other portable propane appliances, which often have connectors that are limited to single-use propane cylinders. An adapter hose removes that limitation and makes the appliance compatible with the more environmentally friendly option of a refillable tank,” said Darren Murray, RDNO environmental co-ordinator.

The RDNO expects the new program to provide several benefits, including:

Save Money. Propane in single-use cylinders can cost five times more than propane in refillable propane tanks. With the rebate, you can start saving money after just a couple of refills.

Reduce and reuse. Refillable propane tanks can be refilled and used for up to 10 years before they need to be re-qualified. This conserves substantial resources compared to the production, distribution and management of potentially hundreds of one-pound, single-use propane cylinders.

Avoid creating household hazardous waste. One-pound, single-use cylinders are an explosion and fire hazard if not correctly disposed of due to the small amount of propane that remains inside. Spent cylinders do not belong in curbside recycling bins or the garbage. Residents are reminded never to try to refill a single-use propane cylinder as it is illegal and can result in severe fires, explosions, and burns.

Reduce RDNO service costs. RDNO diversion and disposal facilities - with the exception of the Silver Star Transfer Station - receive thousands of one-pound, single-use propane cylinders each year.

Propane tanks and cylinders up to 100 pounds in size are accepted free of charge from residents to encourage proper disposal.

Spent one-pound propane cylinders are purged, flattened and recycled at the cost of more than $1 per cylinder.

In 2020, the RDNO spent more than $11,000 managing one-pound, single-use propane cylinders.

To learn more about the rebate, click here.