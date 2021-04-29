Audit of forest service roads in Okanagan Shuswap area finds they are in good shape

Photo: Facebook

An audit has found backroads in the Okanagan Shuswap are up to snuff.

The audit by the Forest Practices Board, looked at forest service roads in the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District and found the roads and crossing structures were built and maintained as required by the Forest and Range Practices Act.

The government, through the district manager, must maintain FSRs that are not being maintained by forest companies or BC Timber Sales.

The Okanagan Shuswap district includes 1,203 kilometres of road, all of which are classified as "wilderness road,” which are those not being used for industrial purposes.

The district manager is responsible for maintaining the structural integrity of the roads and ensuring the roads' drainage systems are functional.

"While these roads are not currently being used by industry, they are open to the public and may be used for recreation access," said Kevin Kriese, Forest Practices Board chairperson. "The board is pleased to find the district is doing a good job of looking after them."

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.'s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The board audits forest and range practices on public lands and appropriateness of government enforcement. It can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.