Coldstream residents are looking at a tax increase this year, albeit a small one.

Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer for the municipality, says the final increase approved by council has come in at 1.4 per cent.

“We only increased it based on what we needed to,” said Seibel.

“A combination of growth in assessment value offset the need for the budget year, so that is the number it came out at.”

Coldstream council approved the increase at its regular meeting this week.