Story Window Walk will have children looking for a Gruffalo in downtown Vernon

There will be Gruffalos in downtown Vernon next week.

What is a Gruffalo? That's up to children to find out during the second Story Window Walk.

The first, held in January, tracked down the elusive Yeti. This time, the search is on for a Gruffalo.

The Literacy Society is partnering with Vernon's branch of the Okanagan Regional Library to offer the second Story Window Walk May 7-15 in downtown Vernon.

The walk is based on a popular book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and will have local businesses displaying pages of the book on their storefronts.

“This is a free event that encourages literacy and getting moving outside in a way that is safe and accessible to everyone. Participants start at the library and once they have collected their packages including a map, prize sheet/questionnaire and fun activities, they will embark on a journey finding the next storefront while reading a fun story and discovering a bit of downtown Vernon,” said Bonnie Hutton, co-ordinator of the Reading Together Program.

Entry forms and maps are available at the Vernon library or they can be downloaded from the Literacy Society website.

Children who complete the walk can drop off their entry form and questionnaire at the library for a chance to win prizes.