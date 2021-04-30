After another crash on Pelmewash Parkway, Oyama resident says Highway 97 on ramp needs changing

Photo: Russ Bennett

Just who is responsible for a piece of Okanagan road that has seen its share of crashes is a little unclear.

The small section of blacktop in question is the on ramp from Pelmewash Parkway onto the northbound lanes of Highway 97 in Oyama.

The relatively sharp bend from what used to be the highway (before the Wood Lake bypass was constructed) onto the current, widened highway, has been the scene of numerous minor fender benders.

Most involve people driving too fast on the former highway, which now has a speed limit of 50 km/h. And, for anyone unfamiliar with the road, the corner at the north end of Pelmewash can come as a surprise.

After seeing yet another collision that knocked one of the concrete barriers out, sending it down a steep slope above private property, Lake Country resident Russ Bennett, says something should be done. He's concerned a falling barrier could pose a danger to anyone below.

Bennett says he's seen at least 10 crashes at the spot in just the last couple of years.

"You can see the black marks all over the concrete from where they've been hit so many times," he told Castanet.

The most recent incident came last Friday.

As of mid-week, the site was still marked by warning cones and had not been repaired.

Staff at the District of Lake Country referred comment to the Ministry of Transportation, saying it is a highway matter rather than local.

But a spokesperson did say people frequently ignore the speed limit on the stretch of road, which is a long straightaway from Oyama Road to the highway other than the corner at its culmination.

Meanwhile, the ministry says it's unaware of any problems at the junction.

"The ministry has not been previously approached about safety concerns at this location, where Pelmewash Parkway meets Highway 97 at the municipal-provincial border," an email to Castanet states.

"The road was designed and constructed to current-day engineering standards."

A ministry spokesperson did say they would discuss the matter with the municipality "and determine if any safety improvements may be required from either jurisdiction."

"The north on ramp from Pelmewash to Highway 97 is a 90-degree turn," said Bennett.

"(On) Friday, the corner took another victim who missed the turn, taking out the concrete blocks. This has become a regular occurrence at this point. It is dangerous and needs to be reported on."