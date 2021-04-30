Vernon's Davison Orchards opens for the 2021 season

There are numerous signs spring has officially arrived in the Okanagan: birds are chirping, trees are in bloom, and Davison Orchards has opened for the season.

The much-loved Vernon farm market officially kicked off its 2021 season on Thursday.

"It's an exciting day to be fully open," said Tamra Davison.

The popular destination orchard made a few changes during the off season to allow for more social distancing.

Along with the cafe, its Old Brick Press is up and running for espresso and coffee. And, of course, all the tasty treats people have come to love are available.

"The ovens are fired up, and we are making fresh pies every day," said Davison.

"Another exciting thing for opening is the weather has been co-operating with us, and the apple trees are bursting with blooms so we are excited to do blossom tours this Friday and Saturday."

Visitors can listen to Farmer Tom talk about the blossoms and how bees pollinate the farm's produce.

Davison Orchards will be open Tuesday through Saturday until mid-June, when it will open seven days a week.

For more information on the fourth-generation family orchard, see their website.