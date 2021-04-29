North Okanagan RCMP remind flicking that cig could cost you $575 - and cause a wildfire

Photo: RCMP

With numerous small grass fires this spring and a wildfire that grew to 20 hectares this week in Spallumcheen, North Okanagan RCMP are issuing a timely reminder.

The detachment tweeted a photo reminding residents that dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance could result in a $575 fine under the Wildfire Act.

"It's awfully dry out there," the RCMP wrote.

Forty per cent of all wildfires in B.C. are human caused and therefore preventable, they added.

"Be conscious of your actions, avoid any activities that may increase the risk of sparking a wildfire, and dispose of any burning material, including cigarette butts, properly," the force urged.

The reminder comes as Kelowna experienced its driest month on record in Kelowna in March, and conditions have been dry throughout the Okanagan.

Rain arrived overnight and is forecast to continue through the weekend in the Valley, but after that the forecast is calling for a return to drier conditions and highs of about 20 C.

B.C. saw record-breaking wildfire years in 2017 and 2018, followed by two calm years – putting wildfire officials on high alert as the 2021 season unfolds.

To date, more than 140 wildfires have ignited across British Columbia this year; of those, just under 80 per cent have been attributed to human activity.