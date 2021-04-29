Vernon's KALECO takes top spot in North Okanagan Community Futures Enterprize Challenge

Photo: CFNO

Vernon's KALECO took top spot in Wednesday night's North Okanagan Community Futures Enterprize Challenge.

When her video camera turned on suddenly after the announcement was made, Amanda Homeniuk’s ear-to-ear smile filled the screen.

Homeniuk, new owner of the renamed Shambhala Clothing, took home the business services package valued at more than $20,000. Her prize includes business capital, banking, accounting service, marketing, legal services and more.

“This has been such a great experience,” says Homeniuk. “The community here is so great.”

The Enterprize Challenge culminated in a virtual livestreamed expo. Seven competitors presented their final pitches to volunteer judges.

Shambhala has been in the community for a long time but with new ownership and an entirely new business model, Homeniuk fit the criteria as a start-up in the program. Surrounded by the eco-friendly clothing and jewelry from brands dedicated to social good, Homeniuk espoused the environmental and social need for change that drives her sustainable clothing business.

“A global pandemic has not kept this years’ participants down,” said Michelle Hill, chair of the CFNO board of directors. “While navigating social bubbles, shifting restrictions and digital platforms, our participants have really risen to this year’s challenge.”

Second place winners OTA Gear Rentals, which helps people enjoy outdoor adventures, claimed a more than $10,000 prize package.

“We’re so grateful for everything we got from this competition,” said Olivier Asselin.

Audience members voted for the $750 People’s Choice Award, which also went to OTA.

Bryn Davis and Jessica Bosman of DOUBL, a custom-fitting bra harnessing 3D imaging technology, took home the third-place package valued at more than $6,000.

In its first virtual year, the Enterprize Challenge saw 25 businesses join the challenge and 15 present their initial pitch to the judges.

“The innovation we have seen this evening both at the expo and in the final pitches is very impressive,” said Glenn Benischek, CEO of sponsor VantageOne Credit Union. “The display of entrepreneurship shown during the Enterprize Challenge is to be commended, and we congratulate all of those that participated as well as all seven of our finalists.”