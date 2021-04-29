Parole Board orders continued detention for William Schneider in death of Natsumi Kogawa

Photo: Surveillance images

A former Vernon man convicted in the death of a Japanese exchange student in Vancouver will remain behind bars as he awaits a retrial.

The Parole Board of Canada denied parole and ordered continued detention for William Victor Schneider, who was granted a retrial in the 2016 murder of Natsumi Kogawa.

Prior to the beginning of Wednesday's hearing, Schneider refused to come out of his cell.

The board proceeded anyway, rendering its decision on paper.

Schneider remains in custody after pleading guilty to indignity to a human body in relation to Kogawa's death. He is currently serving three and half years in jail on that conviction, and reached his eligibility for statutory release on March 2.

"To order that you not be released from imprisonment before the expiration of your sentence, the board must be satisfied that you are likely, if released, to commit an offence causing the death of or serious harm to another person before the expiration of your sentence. Applying this criterion to the factors in your case, the board orders your detention," the decision stated.

Despite Schneider being granted a retrial on appeal of his second-degree murder conviction, the board noted a pattern of persistent violent and criminal behaviour

"You have convictions for property, robbery, assault, weapon, drug, and non-compliance related offences.... The board finds you have used physical violence, threats of violence and weapons to gain compliance and cause harm to your victims. You have demonstrated you can be impulsive and unpredictable. The board finds you have demonstrated through your history that you can behave violently when you are unprovoked, and have engaged in violence for pleasure (e.g. torturing and killing cats)," the decision paper reads.

"You have a history of violence towards women and (a) spousal assault risk assessment assesses you as a high risk for intimate partner violence."

At Schneider's sentencing, the judge described his actions in dealing with Kogawa's body as "horrific" and that he treated the victim's body like "garbage and left her to decompose in a suitcase."

In a previous assessment, a sibling reported that when he was 13 or 14 years old, Schneider suggested killing his parents.

The parole board report notes Schneider claims to have had over 60 sexual partners, has a preference for Asian women, and underlying racist attitudes.

A February psychological risk assessment in which he refused to participate notes Schneider presents "a somewhat greater risk of sexually offending in comparison to the ‘typical' sexual offender ... and are a relatively high risk to reoffend with general violence."

While in remand custody, Schneider is said to have also threatened other inmates and was involved in physical altercations. "According to your file you lack insight into your crime cycle and you do not accept responsibility for your actions," the board wrote.

"You have a poor history under community supervision and you have reoffended violently ... the (Corrections Service) believes there are no supervision plans available to manage your risk to reoffend at this time."

"As recently as today, you have refused to accept documents from your CMT, refused to sign the procedural safeguard declaration, refused to sign a waiver and refused to attend today's hearing. The Board finds this lack of co-operation parallels your past poor behaviour under release and is highly indicative of the likelihood you will not adhere to special conditions imposed to manage your risk, nor comply with minimum supervision expectations."

"As a result, the board is satisfied that you are likely, if released, to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person before the expiration of your sentence and the board orders your detention."