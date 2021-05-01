Nominations being accepted for the 28th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards.

Photo: File photo Shanda Hill was the 020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year.

Tim Hortons is looking for the area's top athlete.

COVID-19 restrictions made 2020 a tough year for sports, but athletes are competitive by nature and some were able to return to play after safety measures were implemented.

The public is invited to nominate their local sports heroes for the 28th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards.

To name your athlete of choice, call Jack Gilroy at 250-542-6477 or email him at [email protected].

Last year’s winners included:

2020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year

Shanda Hill. Hill made history in November, 2019 after crossing the finish line at the Double Deca in Mexico, the world’s longest race — featuring a 76 km swim, a 3,600 km bike ride and an 844 km run.

2020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Team of the Year