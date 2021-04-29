Duelling petitions have been circulating since council made the motion to close it down, one that is for it and one that is against it

Victoria Femia

Duelling petitions are making the rounds on whether the city should close, or not close, 30th Avenue.

Vernon city council is two weeks away from receiving a report to help them finalize a decision to close two blocks of 30th Avenue to vehicle traffic.

Two petitions have been circulating since council made the motion to potentially close it down, one that is for it and one that is against it.

It appears the 3000 block has a larger number of businesses that are against the closure and the 2900 block seems to be in favour of it.

Since the decision was made two weeks ago, some council members have been spotted around businesses in downtown Vernon.

The petition for the closure of the two blocks has reached 571 signatures as of 5 p.m. Wednesday with a current goal of 1,000 signatures.

On the other side, the petition going against the closure has just over 20 signatures but that is only for the businesses in the 3000 block area.

“If we have a block that the vast majority of people are in support of, then start with that block and we can learn from the experiences,” said The Med owner, James Fradley.

“If we do find that the adjacent block or other parts of downtown want to follow suit having seen us try it the first time around and it be successful, then that’s good data for them to use.”

On the opposite side, co-owner of Vernon Teach and Learn, Trevor Henke, feels the closure would not be beneficial to his, or other businesses in the area, especially the impact he feels it would have on curbside shopping.

“We’re right here at curbside pickup, we do a lot of that, people don't want to come in sometimes, so we have to run it out. It's been a big part of our business since COVID,” said Henke.