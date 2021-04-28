CMHA Vernon wants to know how to prevent youth suicides

Photo: Contributed

In Canada, suicide is the second-highest cause of death for youth aged 10-24.

Sadly, the Interior Health region has one of the highest rates of youth suicides British Columbia, at a rate of 8.3 per every 100,000 people compared to the BC average of 4.3.

And the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District Branch (CMHA) wants to know why.

With a desire to reduce these numbers, CMHA Vernon is looking for public help and people are being asked to join the conversation about ways to improve local youth mental health and suicide prevention services.

“These high rates of suicide are a clear indication that we need to come together as a community to have a collaborative conversation about suicide and suicide prevention. Our goal is to gain a holistic view of mental health services, supports and gaps in our community," says Alyssa Christmas, manager of Suicide Prevention Programs for CMHA. "Your experience is important to the work we are doing. Thank you for being willing and taking the time to share it with us".

Currently, CMHA is taking a closer look at youth suicide prevention and intervention strategies for youth and their families, starting with data collection from individuals, families and service providers which will help facilitate a better understanding of the experiences of youth.

The goal is to learn how to better serve the community.

“We want to work collaboratively with the community, especially with our youth. Our intention is to have an open discussion with our youth, especially those in marginalized communities, to help us gain an understanding of what their unique needs are and how to provide the resources they need,” says Naaz Kaur Grewal, project coordinator for CMHA Vernon. "By having a conversation, we not only normalize getting support, but also reduce the stigma surrounding suicide.”

Online surveys are available for youths, parents and service providers.

For more information, contact CMHA staff at [email protected].